Splintershards (SPS) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. Splintershards has a total market cap of $41.55 million and $2.94 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004088 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008377 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 453,437,499 coins and its circulating supply is 359,351,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

