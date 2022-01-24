Spore Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SPORE)

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Spore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spore has traded 46.5% lower against the dollar. Spore has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $8,940.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spore alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00041311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Spore Coin Profile

SPORE is a coin. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Buying and Selling Spore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.