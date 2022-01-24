SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $51.29

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.29 and last traded at $51.51, with a volume of 13652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.72.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

