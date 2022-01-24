Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)’s stock price traded down 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.28. 7,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 893,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $228,198.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,258 shares of company stock worth $6,391,392 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 54.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

