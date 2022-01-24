Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 59,486 shares.The stock last traded at $35.80 and had previously closed at $38.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SII. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $922.42 million, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.40.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). Sprott had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $41.29 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SII. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile (NYSE:SII)

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

