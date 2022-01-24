Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $60.01, but opened at $56.33. Sprout Social shares last traded at $61.30, with a volume of 49,608 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $40,661.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $2,051,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,623 shares of company stock valued at $16,061,310. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -130.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,293,000 after purchasing an additional 266,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,153,000 after purchasing an additional 245,816 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,793,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,401,000 after acquiring an additional 123,520 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 73.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after acquiring an additional 710,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 32.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,474,000 after acquiring an additional 349,124 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.