Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,255 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,529 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $28.57 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

