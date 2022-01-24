SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 55,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 597,300 shares.The stock last traded at $85.15 and had previously closed at $85.25.
FLOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.
The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.08 and its 200-day moving average is $79.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,465,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,324,000 after buying an additional 111,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 168.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 812,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after buying an additional 510,100 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 169.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 792,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,895,000 after buying an additional 498,000 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)
SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.
Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.