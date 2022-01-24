Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)’s share price rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.97 and last traded at $31.87. Approximately 51,078 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 348,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

SQSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.96 million. Squarespace’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $149,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

