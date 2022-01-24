SRB Corp Acquires New Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SRB Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.04. 23,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,067. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $256.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.20 and a 200 day moving average of $228.85. The firm has a market cap of $155.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

