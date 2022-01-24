SRB Corp Acquires New Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

SRB Corp purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,160,532,000 after buying an additional 2,546,458 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,349,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,901,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,463,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,849,000 after buying an additional 1,253,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $986,354,000 after buying an additional 1,109,283 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,264. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

