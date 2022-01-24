SRB Corp Acquires Shares of 23,586 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

SRB Corp bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.20. The stock had a trading volume of 246,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,265. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.58.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

