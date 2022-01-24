SRB Corp Acquires Shares of 7,212 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

SRB Corp bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Amundi bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,899,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 103.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,640,000 after purchasing an additional 798,253 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Cummins by 84.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,182,000 after purchasing an additional 476,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 45.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,652,000 after buying an additional 277,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,250,677,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.50.

CMI stock traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.52. 12,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,497. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.77 and its 200-day moving average is $230.72. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.38 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

