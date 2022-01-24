SRB Corp Buys Shares of 22,898 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

SRB Corp bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $40,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,460 shares of company stock worth $4,536,359 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.82. The stock had a trading volume of 52,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,522. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average of $74.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

