SRB Corp Cuts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SRB Corp reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.1% of SRB Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SRB Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.34. The stock had a trading volume of 121,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,995. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

