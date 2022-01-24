SRB Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SRB Corp reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,577 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT traded down $3.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.29. The stock had a trading volume of 76,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.39.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.