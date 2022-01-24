SRB Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

SRB Corp lowered its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.22.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JBHT traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.98. 4,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $208.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

