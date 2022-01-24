SRB Corp Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SRB Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 38,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,300,000 after buying an additional 1,106,544 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.91.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.53. 184,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,703,506. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

