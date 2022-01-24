SRB Corp Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SRB Corp lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.20. The company had a trading volume of 24,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,696. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.