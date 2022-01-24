SRB Corp Invests $1.54 Million in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SRB Corp acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,283,000 after purchasing an additional 959,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,507,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,727,000 after purchasing an additional 515,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.13. The company had a trading volume of 122,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,269. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $138.15. The company has a market capitalization of $233.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.69.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

