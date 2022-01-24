SRB Corp Invests $1.59 Million in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

SRB Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,652,000 after buying an additional 205,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $965,133,000 after buying an additional 188,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $971,243,000 after buying an additional 180,474 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,571,000 after buying an additional 151,044 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,535,000 after buying an additional 89,794 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.70. 1,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,379. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.83. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.36 and a 1-year high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

