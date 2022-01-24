SRB Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

SRB Corp trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises 0.1% of SRB Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SRB Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,022.61.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $22.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,909.85. 952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,236. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,111.71 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,969.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,769.45.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

