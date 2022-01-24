SRB Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

SRB Corp lowered its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,514,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth about $1,080,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Garmin by 77.0% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,776,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Garmin by 23.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.29.

GRMN stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,100. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.27. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.59 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

