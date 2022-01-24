SRB Corp Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

SRB Corp purchased a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.83.

Shares of UHS stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,721. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.44%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.