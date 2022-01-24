SRB Corp Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

SRB Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,375 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 266,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,407,000 after purchasing an additional 30,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $11.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $302.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,112. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.37 and a 200-day moving average of $321.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.13 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.76.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

