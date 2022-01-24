SRB Corp Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

SRB Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 25,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for 0.1% of SRB Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HIG traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.64. 25,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,950. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

