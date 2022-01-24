SRB Corp Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SRB Corp bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 33.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 26.8% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 90.3% during the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 15,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 231.3% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.43.

NASDAQ HON traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.38. 54,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,368. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.13 and a 200-day moving average of $219.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $138.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.