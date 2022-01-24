SRB Corp Purchases New Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

SRB Corp acquired a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,892,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after buying an additional 1,208,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after buying an additional 560,741 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,667,000 after acquiring an additional 381,225 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,554,000 after acquiring an additional 283,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.70.

Allegion stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.51. 8,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,921. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.85. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $106.52 and a 52-week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $383,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total transaction of $263,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,341 shares of company stock worth $989,150. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

