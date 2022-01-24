SRB Corp Purchases New Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

SRB Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.40.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LH traded down $3.28 on Monday, reaching $267.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,764. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $212.85 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.31.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

