SRB Corp Purchases Shares of 22,442 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

SRB Corp acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.78. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

