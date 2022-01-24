SRB Corp Purchases Shares of 3,574 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

SRB Corp acquired a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pool by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 30.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Pool by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $555.57.

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $14.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $461.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,671. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $543.23 and its 200-day moving average is $501.59. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

