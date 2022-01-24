SRB Corp Purchases Shares of 4,503 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

SRB Corp bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

NYSE:MLM traded down $20.43 on Monday, reaching $371.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,993. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $422.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.22. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.38 and a 12-month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLM. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.18.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.