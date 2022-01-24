SRB Corp Purchases Shares of 6,494 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

SRB Corp purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,494 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $373,567,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $141,619,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $86,258,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $85,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.45.

NYSE NSC traded down $6.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $270.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,854. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $230.15 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.03 and its 200-day moving average is $269.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

