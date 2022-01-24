SRB Corp Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SRB Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 89.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 148,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after purchasing an additional 70,009 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.8% in the second quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $5.16 on Monday, reaching $196.79. 17,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,692. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $171.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.21.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.07.
United Parcel Service Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.
