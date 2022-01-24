SRB Corp Reduces Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SRB Corp decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,783 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.44. The stock had a trading volume of 35,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,695. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.65.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

