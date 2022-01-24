SRB Corp Sells 1,606 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

SRB Corp trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after buying an additional 769,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,615,814,000 after purchasing an additional 95,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,688,000 after purchasing an additional 129,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after purchasing an additional 555,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADP traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.23. The stock had a trading volume of 44,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,686. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.83 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.46.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

