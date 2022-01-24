SRB Corp Sells 2,173 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

SRB Corp cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,540,000 after acquiring an additional 103,136 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,694,000 after purchasing an additional 48,403 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 380,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.15.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $233.87. 4,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,221. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $167.07 and a one year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

