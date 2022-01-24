SRB Corp Sells 491 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

SRB Corp decreased its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 182,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

Shares of NYSE RE traded down $10.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $276.43. 904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,221. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.69. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $209.63 and a twelve month high of $294.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

