SRB Corp Sells 713 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

SRB Corp lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,454,000 after acquiring an additional 166,151 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,850,000 after acquiring an additional 52,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,238,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,650,000 after acquiring an additional 35,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.77.

NYSE LHX traded down $9.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.28. 20,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.70 and a 12-month high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

