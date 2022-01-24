SRB Corp Sells 7,638 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

SRB Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,638 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Hologic by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,507. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

