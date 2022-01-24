SRB Corp Sells 820 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SRB Corp cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.1% of SRB Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SRB Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 172.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,745,000 after buying an additional 498,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Barclays upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $347.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,910. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $397.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.00. The company has a market capitalization of $363.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

