SRB Corp Takes $1.54 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

SRB Corp purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.56.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total transaction of $4,745,174.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $617.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $633.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $619.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.