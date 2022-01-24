SRB Corp Takes Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

SRB Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 18.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Avery Dennison by 7.7% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 30,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AVY. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVY stock traded down $7.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,414. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $147.40 and a 52-week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

