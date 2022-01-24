SRB Corp Takes Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

SRB Corp bought a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 499,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,813,000. Toyota Motor comprises approximately 5.3% of SRB Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,097,000 after purchasing an additional 165,451 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 560.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 118,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,780,000 after acquiring an additional 100,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after acquiring an additional 86,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,466,000 after acquiring an additional 67,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 405,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,959,000 after acquiring an additional 63,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TM traded down $4.88 on Monday, reaching $194.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.82. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $139.29 and a 12 month high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $68.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

