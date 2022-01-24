SRB Corp Trims Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

SRB Corp lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 0.1% of SRB Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. SRB Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TSCO. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.08.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.89. 11,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,186. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $139.11 and a twelve month high of $239.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

