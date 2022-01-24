srnArt Gallery Trading 27.7% Lower Over Last Week (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. srnArt Gallery has a market cap of $181,402.17 and approximately $40,978.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00048610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,391.34 or 0.06623440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00057065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,130.93 or 1.00074138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006512 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

srnArt Gallery Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as srnArt Gallery directly using US dollars.

