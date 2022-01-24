Standard Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $187,397.00 (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 51.2% against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000596 BTC on exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $187,397.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00048338 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,177.52 or 0.06508750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00057608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,471.80 or 1.00049451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

