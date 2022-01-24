Stantec (TSE:STN) Given “Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stantec to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.85.

STN stock traded down C$0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching C$65.34. 111,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,231. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$43.33 and a twelve month high of C$73.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$932.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$971.56 million. Equities analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.9299999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.18, for a total value of C$40,644.58. Also, Director Theresa Jang bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$69.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,708.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$989,039.17. Insiders have sold a total of 48,284 shares of company stock worth $3,407,943 over the last three months.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

