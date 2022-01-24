Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Director John W. Gildea Buys 33,400 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Director John W. Gildea acquired 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,766.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

STRR traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 783,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,399. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 million, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.14. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $28.86 million during the quarter. Star Equity had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. Research analysts predict that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Equity in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Equity in the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

