State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of State Street in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.27.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STT. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

NYSE STT opened at $90.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. State Street has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of State Street by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth $560,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in State Street by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 121,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in State Street by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of State Street by 16.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

